Editor arrested in midnight raid in 30-year-old case, granted bail

Court asks police to explain

Srinagar: The court of Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) Srinagar on Tuesday granted bail to owner and editor of Urdu daily newspaper ‘Aafaq’, Ghulam Jeelani Qadri, and asked the state police to explain their position with respect to the 28-year-old case for which Qadri was arrested in a midnight raid on his home on Monday night.

The said case was registered in December 1990 during a ban on circulation of newspapers in Kashmir, at the peak of militancy. It was alleged that Qadri’s news agency, JAK News, had distributed news and press releases issued by militant outfits.

The police had registered an FIR against Qadri and eight other local journalists, of whom three journalists have already died. Qadri was proclaimed as an “absconder” in the case.

The court while taking up the case today asked the police to explain their position since the FIR was lodged in 1990. It asked why, if the warrants were issued in 1993, there was no execution till date.

The court will again hear the matter on July 31.

Senior advocate Riyaz Khawar, who represented Qadri, submitted his argument before the court by asking how the police could arrest, after proclaiming as offender, a person who has been working as a journalist for more than three decades in Kashmir.

“He works here in Kashmir, his office is here, his home is here – how is it possible to declare him as an absconder? Is there any record available with police where they have intimidated or published photographs or details of the absconders,” Advocate Khawar argued in court.

He further submitted that his client had never been intimidated about such criminal proceedings, nor was he ever supplied with any material related to the case. Khawar informed the court that his client was also issued passport twice during these years,

“If he is an absconder or if criminal activity has been registered against him, then how come you have cleared police verification against him?” Khawar asked.

Khawar strongly argued that due to such actions of police, people were losing faith in the police.

“Media is an important part of our system and journalists cannot be targeted for their work,” Khawar said, asking the court to direct the police to explain the position with regard to a case about which there was plenty of ambiguity.

Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM), Srinagar, Gowhar Majeed after hearing counsel Khawar came down heavily on Station House Officer (SHO) Shaheedgunj and asked him to explain the position related to the lodgement of FIR and investigation undertaken thereafter in the case.

Releasing Qadri against a bail bond of Rs 20,000, the court asked the SHO concerned to explain the action taken in the case since the FIR was lodged on December 15, 1990. The SHO was also asked to explain how Qadri was twice issued passports during this period when the police had declared him an absconder.

Qadri was arrested from his residence in Balgarden area of Srinagar in a midnight raid by police, his family has said. “It was nearly midnight when police came to arrest Qadri sahib. No reasons were given before taking him away,” a relative of his told the media.

Journalist bodies across Kashmir condemned the midnight arrest of Qadri. They accused the government of muzzling the voice of the local press.

