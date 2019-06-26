Driver killed, another person injured as Tractor turns turtle in Kangan

Ganderbal: A driver was killed in a road accident in Gund area of Kangan in Central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district late Tuesday evening.

Witnesses said that a tractor on way from Gagangir to Fraw turned turtle near Jamia Masjid Gund in the jurisdiction of Police Station resulting in the death of the driver and injuries to another person.

They said that locals immediately rushed to the spot and rushed the injured persons to a nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to injuries.

The deceased was identified as Rayaz Ahmad Bhat son of Manzoor Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Fraw Gund and the injured person has been identified as Mazaffar Ahmed Lone son of Ghulam Mohi-u-Din Lone, a resident of Gund.

A police official said that a case has been registered and further investigation is going on.

