At Tashkent, trade bodies of divided J&K call for separating business from politics

SRINAGAR: Trade organisations from either side of divided Jammu & Kashmir have together asserted at their meeting in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, that “business can be viewed separately from politics”.

At their three-day meeting in Tashkent, the trade bodies which include representatives of regional Chambers of Commerce and Industry, associations/ federations of cross-LoC (Line of Control) traders, are trying to find ways for resumption of the cross-LoC trade which was suspended by the Government of India in April this year.

“The participants took a comprehensive view of the cross-LoC Confidence Building Measures initiated by the Governments of India and Pakistan since 2005,” read the statement issued at the end of the meeting on Tuesday.

They also noted with deep regret that the peace-building and economic potential of the cross-LoC trade could not be realized to its optimum strength due to a variety of reasons. The participants acknowledged the political sensitivities and difficulties in actualizing the spirit behind softening of Line of Control, but they vehemently asserted that businesses can be viewed separately from politics as in the case of India-Pakistan International Trade which has continued uninterruptedly despite many bilateral setbacks,” the statement added.

The meeting in Tashkent, organised by the London-based Conciliatory Resources, is an effort to restore the more than 10-year-old barter system of trade that had crossed the value of Rs 7,000 crore and had engaged a sizable population on both sides. The issue of reopening of the LoC trade is said to be under consideration by the government, which is trying to work out a stricter regulatory and enforcement mechanism in consultation with various security agencies.

“They acknowledged the fact that various CBMs like trade and travel across LoC, in their limited scope, have contributed in building trust and enhancing shared understanding between regions and communities. Participants were of the unanimous view that agreement on opening of the Line of Control for travel of divided families and further allowing it for trade was a demonstration of statesmanship of the leadership of India and Pakistan,” the statement added.

The participants, particularly the cross-LoC traders, said they had responded to the CBMs agreed to by the governments of India and Pakistan with “emotional investment”, despite financial risks and procedural and operational difficulties.

“They also noted with concern and regret that after launch of trade on an archaic and ad hoc model in 2008, the Governments did not do enough to put the mechanisms on modern lines which left it vulnerable to possible misuse. They regretted that the trade had to be suspended by the Government on the Indian side, with effect from 18 April 2019, for no fault of genuine traders. The abrupt suspension of trade has resulted in avoidable opportunity loss,” the statement said.

