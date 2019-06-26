Amit Shah to meet families of policemen killed in militant attacks

By on No Comment

Amit Shah to meet families of policemen killed in militant attacks

Srinagar: On his maidan visit to Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday after assuming office, Union Home Minister Amit Shah to meet the families of policemen killed in militant attacks in the state.

Sources said that after chaired the review meeting on security arrangements in the state for upcoming Amarnath Yatra at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC), Shah would meet the families of slain policemen.

Earlier, the Home minister was briefed about the overall security situation in the state, especially in the aftermath of the Pulwama attack in which 40 CRPF personnel were killed.

Amit Shah to meet families of policemen killed in militant attacks added by on
View all posts by KR Web Desk →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.