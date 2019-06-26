Amit Shah coming to Kashmir today

High profile security meet, Amarnath visit on agenda

Srinagar: Besides a visit to the Amarnath shrine, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will hold multiple meetings, including a high-profile security huddle, during his maiden two-day visit to Kashmir that begins Wednesday.

Shah, who will be arriving in the Valley on Wednesday afternoon, is scheduled to first hold a top-level security meeting to discuss security ahead of the Amarnath Yatra. The annual pilgrimage, for which lakhs of Hindu devotees arrive from all over the country and outside, will begin from June 30 this year and end one-and-a-half month later.

Both the routes – via the south Kashmir highway and via Sonamarg to Baltal – leading to the cave have been tightly secured by government forces.

Shah will himself visit the Amarnath cave to pay obeisance before returning to New Delhi. Earlier he was expected to visit the Valley on June 30 but it was advanced because of the upcoming Budget session in Parliament.

The country’s new home minister, whose visit will remain confined to the valley, will be meeting sarpanchs and social organisations on Thursday to discuss their issues.

In his schedule, Shah is also expected to hold a meeting with his party functionaries and former legislators. The long overdue legislative assembly elections are likely to feature in the discussion. Already, the Election Commission of India has made up its mind to decide about the polls after the yatra is over in mid-August.

Shah’s visit is coming exactly one year after the BJP pulled the plug on its unpopular alliance with the PDP. Since then, almost all the political parties in J&K have been pressing for assembly polls to be conducted as soon as possible.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

