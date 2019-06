Srinagar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday chaired the review meeting on security arrangements in the state for upcoming Amarnath Yatra at Sher-i-Kashmir International Convention Centre (SKICC).

Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik and top level security officers were present in the meet.

In his schedule, Shah is also expected to hold a meeting with his party functionaries and former legislators.

Earlier, J&K Governor, Satya Pal Malik received Home Ministerat Srinagar Airport.

