3 youth suffered pellet injures in Tral

SRINAGAR: Three youth suffered pellet injuries during clashes with the government forces on Wednesday at Nagbal in Tral area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Reports said that youth pelted the vehicles of government forces with stones soon after a gunfight broke out in Tral forests.

The forces responded by firing tear gas and pellets to disperse them, resulting in injuries to three youth.

All three were shifted to SDH Tral where from one of them with eye injuries was referred to SMHS hospital in Srinagar for advanced treatment.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

