VVIP visit to SKICC: J&K traffic police devises route plan

Srinagar: The Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police on Wednesday said that in view of visit of VVIP to SKICC, Srinagar on 26th & 27th of June-2019, it has formulated the following route plan.

In a statement a traffic police spokesperson said that no Motorist shall be allowed to ply towards Nishat, Shalimar, Harwan & adjacent areas via. Badyari Chowk & Gupkar. Similarly no traffic shall be allowed to ply from Ram Munshibagh towards Grand Place and shall be diverted towards Dalgate-Khayam for their respective destinations.

Home Minister of India Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir tomorrow for two days.

The statement further said that motorists intending to travel from Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat, Ganderbal and other adjacent areas towards Lalchowk are requested to travel via Hazratbal-Lalbazar route instead of Foreshore-Boulevard road axis to reach respective destinations.

Motorist intending to travel from Dalgate, Lal chowk and adjacent areas towards Harwan-Shalimar-Nishat shall adopt Nowpora-Khayam-Rainawari via Dargah-Zakoora to reach their respective destinations.

Vehicles of the tourists who are residing in Dal and Nishat area and emergency service vehicles are exempted from the said restriction, however they are advised to restrict their movement to bare minimum requirement on boulevard-foreshore road axis.

Timing for the traffic restriction as ordered by District Magistrate Srinagar is as follow:-

i. 26.06.2019 08:00 A.M to 10:30 P.M

ii. 27.06.2019 07:00 A.M to 04:00 P.M

