School infrastructure as it was 76 years ago, students sit in open with forest nearby

Tral: Established in 1943, this government school in Manchama area of Tral – presently being run as a high school – has seen no infrastructural upgrade in its entire history so far.

The school has a current roll of 175 students, but the classrooms available for them are just three. Teachers have to hold classes under the open sky, in an area where the threat of wild animals looms large.

Located some 10 kilometres from main town Tral, the Manchama school was started as a primary school in 1943 and was subsequently upgraded to a high school.

“The sad part, however, is that there has been no consideration for the growing roll of students at the school. The government has turned a blind eye towards the infrastructural up-gradation of the school,” locals in the area told Kashmir Reader.

The school, as per the teachers there, has a total of five rooms. One of them is being used as an office and another as a library.

“How can we accommodate 175 students, divided into 11 classes, in three rooms?” a teacher at the school asked, adding that there is no option but to hold classes out in the open.

Parents of the school’s students rue that their wards are made to sit in the open. “You can imagine the chaos and the disruption if it rains, which is quite often in this part of Kashmir,” a group of them said.

More dangerous is the proximity of the school to jungles in the area, to where wild animals casually venture into at times.

“Our kids were supposed to be safer at the school but it is the other way round. We are always worried for their well being,” the parents that Kashmir Reader talked to said.

Chief Education Officer (CEO) Pulwama, Naseem Khateeb, however insisted that there were 7 classrooms in the school and no classes were held under open sky.

“Having said that, the school was upgraded to a high school only last year and we have sent a requisition for its infrastructural up-gradation. I hope it is done in due time,” Khateeb told Kashmir Reader.

He added that the road to the school was also in a mess and was mended on the request of his office just before the Lok Sabha elections held earlier this year.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

