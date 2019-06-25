Mirwaiz condoles demise of Trumboo, Banday

SRINAGAR: Hurriyat Conference (M) chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq has expressed grief over the demise of prominent trader and philanthropist Abdul Ahad Trumboo, Sajada Nisheen Dargah Hazratbal Ghulam Hassan Banday, and noted educationist Prof Abdur Rehman Wani’s elder brother Muhammad Yousuf Wani of Bota Kadal.

Mirwaiz extended his heartfelt condolences to the family members of the deceased and prayed for the departed souls.

A delegation on behalf of Mirwaiz visited the residence of deceased Tramboo and offered condolence, solidarity and sympathy with the family.

Mirwaiz hailed the contribution of Sajada Nisheen Dargah Hazratbal Ghulam Hassan Banday stating that members of Banday clan have worked closely with the Mirwaiz family in social and religious matters. Mirwaiz visited Banday Manzil at Dargah and expressed condolence with the bereaved family.

He also condoled the demise of Muhamamd Yousuf Wani –brother of Prof Abdur Rehman.

Mirwaiz expressed deep grief over deaths in road accident in Rajouri.

