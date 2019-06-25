KJA condemns arrest of senior journalist in night raid

Srinagar: Kashmir Journalists Association has condemned the arrest of editor Daily Aafaq, Ghulam Jeelani Qadri by police in a midnight raid from his residence.

KJA has termed the arrest of Qadri in a 28-year-old case an attack on press freedom in Jammu and Kashmir.

The arrest has come at a time when the press freedom is under severe and sustained attack in the Valley.

Already a journalist Asif Sultan is languishing in jail since 2018 and the fresh arrest of a senior journalist is aimed at intimidating journalist fraternity, KJA said in a statement

“We appeal Governor Satya Pal Malik to intervene so that the senior editor is set free.”

