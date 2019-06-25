J&K 2nd on list of most election code violation complaints

SRINAGAR: After Uttar Pradesh (UP), Jammu and Kashmir (JK) has recorded highest number of complaints about violation of the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the recently concluded parliamentary elections.

According to the data on the Election Commission of India website, UP recorded 242 complaints of MCC violations, while 104 were recorded in JK, mostly by workers and officials of political parties.

The MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India for conduct of political parties and candidates during elections mainly with respect to speeches, polling day, polling booths, portfolios, election manifestos, processions, and general conduct for the need of ensuring free and fair elections.

For the recently concluded elections, ECI implemented MCC on March 11, which remained in vogue till May 23, during which the case of violations were reported.

During the elections, many political parties voiced concerns about MCC violations. In Jammu and Kashmir, workers of PDP and NC engaged in fisticuffs. A reporter of this newspaper was almost lynched when he was covering elections at a booth when voters of a political party had taken polling staff in their control to get votes cast for a desired party.

One complaint was from Bandipora where the NC was accused of luring voters by paying them money. However, the District Election Officer said the same was not established and that it was philanthropy on the part of the person concerned. Based on this report from the officer, the complaint was disposed of.

But in some cases, action did follow a complaint, like in Leh, where an FIR was lodged against top state BJP leaders on charges of bribing journalists.

States bigger than J&K recorded less MCC violation complaints. Maharashtra, for instance, had only 12 MCC violation complaints in 48 Lok Sabha constituencies. in Rajasthan, West Bengal and Tamil Nadu, only 16, 6, and 6 complaints, respectively, were recorded.

