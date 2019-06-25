Jailing Kashmiris over ‘political dissent’ not a civilised way: Sehrai

Srinagar: Tehreek-e-Hurriyat chairman Mohammad Ashraf Sehrai Tuesday expressed concern over the deteriorating health condition of Sajad Ahmed Bhat of Nagaam Chadoora in Central Jail Srinagar.

In a statement, Sehrai said that he is suffering from severa problem in his ear since a long time, however, he is not being provided specific treatment despite repeated reminders to authorities. “He is being subjected to political vengeance, even at the cost of his severe health ailments,” Sehrai said.

Sehrai said that Kashmiri political prisoners are always meted out ill treatment and in absence of proper medical care they are facing immense hardships. “Despite their falling health no medical treatment or care is provided to them. He termed such behavior as gross human rights violation and brazen violation of prisoners rights.”

He demanded that Sajad should be provided immediate medical treatment for his worsening health which has damaged his ear drum to a great extent and the providing of such medical treatments be also made possible to all other incarcerated Kashmiri leaders and activists, who are languishing in different jails within and outside the valley.

Sehrai reiterated his appeal of releasing political prisoners, and said, jailing Kashmiris over political dissent is not a civilized way.

He appealed the Amnesty International, Asia Watch, and other international organisations for human rights to take cognizance of the plight of these detainees and use influence for their release.

Meanwhile, Sehrai, expressed grief over the loss of seven lives in a tragic road accident in Rajouri. He extended his sympathy and solidarity with the bereaved families.

