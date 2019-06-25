Invest resources on children for a better tomorrow: Mirwaiz Umar

Srinagar: Hurriyat Conference (M) chairperson Mirwaiz Umar Farooq on Tuesday termed the quality education as the major tool for the development and upliftment of nations and urged the people of Kashmir to invest their resources on their children so that a better tomorrow is built.

Mirwaiz said that no nation in the world can progress unless it makes the imparting quality education to its children as its mission and aim as it is quite evident that western countries have touched new heights in progress and development by putting in its resources into education and research in various fields.

He was addressing a glittering function at Four Friends Public School Gili Kadal, Nowshehra where a galaxy of students, teachers and civil society activists and youth were present. Mirwaiz said that Kashmiri children are full of talent and they can compete with other students at any level but the only thing is that their talent needs to be exploited in a better way.

Mirwaiz stressed while imparting worldly knowledge to the children, moral and ethical values should be inculcated among the students and Islamic teaching should act as guiding principles and there should be no compromise on this front.

He said that when Kashmir is under the tight grip of illiteracy, darkness, poverty and atrocities on all sides around 120 years ago, the then Mirwaiz Alama Ghulam Rasool Shah laid the foundation of Islamia school and launched a large scale war against poverty and illiteracy in Kashmir and today the whole valley is reaping the benefits of the step taken by late Mirwaiz Shah in the shape of educational institutions that have come up in every area of the region which is a welcome step.

