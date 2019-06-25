‘International University for J&K’ inaugurates its office

SRINAGAR: The office of the project ‘Uni4Kashmir’ was inaugurated on Sunday at Karan Nagar here.

The inauguration was done by famous poet Zareef Ahmad Zareef in presence of Prof GM Tibetbaqal (former Principal Islamia College, Dean Social Sciences, Cluster University of Kashmir), Prof Shabir Bhat (Director-UGC-HRDC, University of Kashmir), Syed Shakeel Qalander (industrialist), Syed Humayun Qaisar (former Director-Radio Kashmir).

On the occasion, Zareef Ahmed Zareef dedicated a poem for the campaign ‘Uni4Kashmir’ that was received enthusiastically by the members of the campaign, a statement issued here said.

After the ceremony, the advisory board discussed the way forward to establish the university with international standards in Jammu & Kashmir. The members had come from Kupwara, Anantnag, Tral, Baramulla, Kulgam, Budgam, and Srinagar.

The idea of the university has been launched by Dr Mehboob Makhdoomi, who has roped in various academics and industry leaders.

The office is open to everyone. The website ysmmet.org has further details about the project.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

