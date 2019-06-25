India going through ‘super emergency” for the past five years: Mamata Banerjee

New Delhi: Hitting out at the BJP, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said while Tuesday was the anniversary of the Emergency imposed in 1975, the country is going through “super emergency” for the past five years.

Emergency was imposed by then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on this day in 1975 which was in effect till March 21, 1977.

“Today is the anniversary of the Emergency declared in 1975. For the last five years, the country went through a ‘Super Emergency’. We must learn our lessons from history and fight to safeguard the democratic institutions in the country,” Banerjee tweeted.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

