Idarah Falahudarian organises annual conference

‘Need to strengthen basic morals to make a better society’

BARAMULA: Idarah Falahudarian organised its annual conference here in Masjid Bait ul Muqamam, Baramulla in north Kashmir.

The conference was aimed at addressing four major themes – morality unity, love and work culture, a statement issued by the Idarah said.

The chief guest on the occasion was Dr Moihuddin Ghazi, Dean Faculty of Quran, Islamic University, Shathapuram Kerala. He has done his graduation from the University of Madina and PhD from Lucknow Uuniversity. He has been Sharia Advisor to Dubai Islamic Bank, Editor Rafeeq-e-Manzil and author of many books.

Dr Moihuddin Ghazi spoke about ‘Love and Mutual Agreement’ and emphasised on better social relations as one of the essences of Islamic wisdom.

Er Nazir Ahmad Pampori, founding member of Shah-e-Hamdan Memorial Trust, Pulwama spoke on ‘Better morals are pedestals to rise of Ummah’.

He argued that basic values form the foundations of Islamic civilisation and emphasised that people must strength basic morals to make a better society.

Aijaz-ul-Haq Naqashbandi, a Ganderbal-based orator spoke on ‘Unity in Ummah is the need of the hour’. He quoted the history of the formation of Ummah and traced the foundation of unity in the Ummah. He lamented over the current state of divisions and asked people to ignore and denounce the divisive elements. He called upon religious scholars to speak on common terms and avoid hate speeches.

Maulana Showkat Shaheen talked about ‘Work Culture: Essential for National Development’ in the light of a quote of Shiekh-ul-Alam (RA). He asked people to renew their work culture and develop agriculture, horticulture, labour force and perform all professional duties with full care. He asked youth to look into economic status of Kashmir and endure financial progress. He argued that Islam wants a developed society where work is worship.

The programme concluded with prayers and a message of unity and activism.

A large number of men and women participated in the conference. The presence of women is credited to Idarah Banat-u-Zahra, a Baramulla based Women’s Islamic organisation.

