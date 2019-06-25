Home Minister to begin 2-day visit to J&K from June 26

Srinagar: Home Minister of India Amit Shah is scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir for two days beginning June 26.

The visit has been preponed due to the home minister’s busy schedule connected with the Union Budget, IANS reported quoting sources.

The Home Minister will chair a high-level security meeting in Srinagar during his visit. He will also address BJP workers and Panchayat members separately during this visit.

“He will also meet the state governor, Satya Pal Malik and discuss the prevailing security scenario in the state with the governor,” the report said.

