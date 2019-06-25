Having an elected govt inalienable right of people: NC

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference on Monday said denying people of the State to choose their government amounts to disenfranchising them from their basic right and that the whole process has been subjected to “unwarranted politicking”.

Addressing a series of workers’ conventions of Pulwama and Rajpura assembly segments at Pulwama, party general secretary Ali Muhammad Sagar said, “The whole process of conducting assembly elections is being subjected to undue politicking which unfortunately is taking its toll on the development of the state.”

“Having an elected government is the unassailable right of the people in a thriving democracy, but here right to make a choice is being denied to people. The increasing public support in favour of NC has unnerved forces as are inimical to the interests of our state that is precisely why they are not persistent on having election at an earliest,” he said.

Sagar said the people of J&K have understood the “game plan of the forces as are striving hard to obliterate our identity”.

“With the help of Almighty and the unflinching support of people of our state, NC will trounce all the political machinations as are being contrived to divide the voice of the people of state,” he said.

Party general secretary said that repeated undertakings of the incumbent state governor on ensuring sense of security to the people stand debunked in wake of the unrelenting intimidation, frisking of vehicles on Srinagar- Jammu highway.

“It does not behoove a democratic set up like that of ours to have public and private vehicles stranded for hours on national highway,” he said and underscored the need of healing the wounds of Kashmiri youth.

Sagar also censured the governor administration for its “failure” to ensure sense of security to the people.

“The governor administration hasn’t proved any better. The unemployment rate in our state is higher as compared to the other parts of the country. The compass of business activities and other economic activities has also come to a grinding halt due to the uncertainty which is looming large in the valley,” he said.

“The catch words like ‘wining the hearts of the people’ and ‘hugging the people’ didn’t see any practical implementation. Today the youth of our state are feeling disconsolate in wake of continuous arrests, unemployment, and intimidation,” he said.

The NC general secretary said “in no way can few advisors of governor replace the functional vitality of a legislative assembly and the institution of cabinet”.

It is only a representative government that can put the state back on the path of development and prosperity, Sagar said.

Among others, provincial president Nasir Aslam Wani, Dr Bashir Veeri, Mohi Ud din Mir, GN Ratanpuri, Muhammad Shafi Shah also addressed the workers and impressed upon them to take the party programme to every single door.

