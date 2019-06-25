Farooq, Omar grieved over Budhal accident

SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President Dr Farooq Abdullah and vice president Omar Abdullah on Monday expressed grief over the killing of seven people in a tragic road accident in Budhal, Rajouri.

The duo has prayed for peace to the souls of those who have lost their lives in the dreaded road accident. They urged the divisional administration of Jammu to provide best of medical treatment to the injured.

