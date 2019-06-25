Drug peddler with 500 grams of Heroine arrested in Banihal

Jammu and Kashmir Police Tuesday said that it arrested a drug peddler from Banihal area of Jammu and Kashmir.

A police spokesperson in a statement said that a naka was laid at T-Chowk in Banihal and a pedestrian coming from Railway Station towards Banihal town was frisked.

“We recovered 500 grams of Herione from him,” he said.

The accused has been identified as Amin Muhammad son of Rashid Ahmed of Krimchi Tehsil, Udhampur district. “The accused has disclosed that he had brought the consignment from Kashmir and it was meant for selling to the youth of Banihal and Jammu,” the spokesman said.

He said that a case, under FIR NO. 86/2019 U/S 8/21/NDPS Act, stands registered against him and the investigation has been taken up.

