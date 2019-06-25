CPG meeting held at PS Panthachowk

SRINAGAR: In order to strengthen the police public relations, Police organised a PCPG meeting at police station Panthachowk.

The meeting was chaired by SHO and attended by traders, senior citizens of adjacent areas including Athawajan, Pandrethan and Panthachowk, a police spokesperson said in a statement.

The participants raised various issues during the meeting. The chairing officer assured them that issues pertaining to police will be redressed on priority basis while as other issues will be conveyed to the concerned departments, he said.

SHO thanked people for participating in the meeting and providing valuable suggestions.

Referring to the suggestions provided by the participants, the SHO assured the community members that their suggestions will be duly considered and added that police will provide all support as and when required for the betterment of the society accordingly, the spokesperson said.

