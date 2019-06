Srinagar: A Chief Judicial Magistrate on Tuesday granted bail to editor Urdu daily “Aafaq” Ghulam Jeelani Qadri.

Qadiri was arrested by police from his residence late last night. The next hearing of the case is scheduled on July 31.

As reported earlier, a police party from police station Shaheed Gunj arrived at the residence of Qadri and took him to the police station.

Later, the family came to know that Qadri has been arrested in a case registered against him in 1992.

