Chief Secy participates in Back to Village programme at Gurez

DAWAR (GUREZ): J&K Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam began his 2-day visit to district Bandipora on Monday to participate in the government’s Back to Village Programme. He travelled across several panchayat constituencies and also visited the remote Gurez area.

The chief secretary visited Kanzalwan, Badwan, Wanpora and Khandyal panchayat areas and interacted with panchayat representatives and local people. He spent half a day in panchayat Wanpora, attended the Gram Sabha there, and interacted with panchs and sarpanchs.

Principal Secretary, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, Dr Asgar Hassan Samoon, Deputy Commissioner Bandipora Shahbaz Ahmad Mirza, Superintendent of Police Rahul Malik, and other senior officers of the district were also present.

Appreciating the concept of Back to Village programme, people welcomed the initiative of the government to bring governance to the grassroots level. During the interactions, a number of demands were put forth for consideration of the government including those related to construction of roads and bridges, construction of tunnel for keeping Bandipora-Gurez road open round the year, arrangements for winters, availability of ration, issues with regard to rehabilitation of people displaced by construction of dam, establishment of SBI branches in Tulail and Gurez, employees’ issues, reservation quotas, healthcare facilities, construction of bunkers, creation of job avenues, etc.

In his remarks, the chief secretary observed that the Back to Village programme was aimed at energising and strengthening the panchayats and to direct development efforts in rural areas through community participation.

The chief secretary said that areas like Gurez had huge tourism potential. He said the government was actively considering establishment of a Tourism Development Authority here to help in creation of tourism infrastructure, in a planned and eco-friendly manner.

He further stated that several important development projects are at various stages of completion which include Khandyal-Bandipora road which will considerably reduce the distance between Bandipora and Gurez.

He said that the government is planning to make a special tourist corridor to connect Ladakh with Gurez, Tangdhar and other border areas of the state.

Responding to grievances with regard to the Kishenganga Hydroelectric Power Project (KHEP), he said that the government will examine the issue further.

At Wanpora, the chief secretary distributed poultry birds among several beneficiaries under the National Livelihood Mission.

—Information Department

