Chartered Accountants contribute Rs 75 lakh to PM Relief Fund

SRINAGAR: A group of Chartered Accountants have contributed Rs75 lakh to the Prime Minister’s Relief Fund through Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State for Development of North Eastern Region (I/C), Prime Minister’s Office, Personnel, Public Grievances & Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space.

According to a PIB statement issued here, the cheque on behalf of the Chartered Accountants company and the Delhi Academy of Medical Sciences, was formally handed over to Dr Jitendra Singh at New Delhi on Monday. In a letter accompanying the cheque, the Chartered Accountants welcomed the efforts of the central government for introducing uniform taxation system by way of GST, robust foreign policy and different social welfare schemes including “Ayushman Bharat” and “Swachh Bharat”. They also lauded the government’s efforts towards ease of doing business.

The Chartered Accountants expressed confidence that in the next five years, India will become a 5 Trillion US Dollar economy and in the next 8 years, a 10 Trillion US Dollar Economy.

