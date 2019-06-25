CASO in Sopore called off after hours of searches

Baramulla: Government forces launched a cordon and search operation (CASO) in Dooru village of Sopore Monday morning. Sources said that groups of army’s 22RR, special operations group (SOG) of police, and paramilitary CRPF troops reached Dooru village in police district Sopore in the morning and laid a cordon before starting searches.
Police sources said that “inputs” had been received of presence of some militants in the area, acting on which the forces cordoned off the residential locality and sealed all its entry and exit points.
Local sources said that government forces conducted door-to-door searches in scores of houses but could not find anyone suspicious.
The CASO was later lifted after hours-long searches in Dooru village, they said.

