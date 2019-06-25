Business bodies of both sides of J&K meet at Tashkent for resumption of LoC trade

SRINAGAR: Business organisations from both the Indian and Pakistani sides of divided Jammu & Kashmir are meeting at Tashkent for three days to find ways of how to get the suspended trade across LoC (Line of Control) resumed.

The organisations include those from Muzaffarabad and Mirpur on the Pakistani side and industry chambers in Indian part of Jammu and Kashmir, making a total of 16.

“Today was a preliminary meeting. We talked about the importance of the cross-LoC trade and to see how it can be resumed,” fully informed sources told Kashmir Reader on Monday.

The meeting, which is being organised by the London-based Conciliation Resources, has come in the backdrop of indefinite suspension of cross-LoC trade by the Government of India (GoI). The more than 10-year-old barter system of trade had crossed the value of Rs 7,000 crore and had engaged a sizable population on both sides. However, it was often suspended whenever there was a flare-up between India and Pakistan. The latest came in April after the two countries came to the verge of war. It remains suspended since then.

The issue of reopening of the LoC trade is said to be under consideration by the government, which is trying to work out a stricter regulatory and enforcement mechanism in consultation with various security agencies.

“On the first day of the meeting, participants explored how trade bodies of each side can take up the issue with their respective governments. There was no consensus, but yes, a statement will be issued at the end,” sources added.

The LoC trade was started post the 2008 public uprising in Kashmir as part of confidence-building measures between India and Pakistan. It was allowed through two trade facilitation centres located at Salamabad in Uri, district Baramulla, and Chakkan-da-Bagh in district Poonch. The trade took place four days a week.

At the time of ordering its suspension, the government had said that the LoC trade was being misused on a very large scale. Even after the trade was suspended, fighting between the Indian and Pakistani armies on the two sides of the LoC has continued to frequently take place.

