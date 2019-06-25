Bill in Parliament for reservation to border residents of J&K

New Delhi: People living along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir will get benefits of reservation in direct recruitment, promotion, and admission in professional courses on par with those living along the Actual Line of Control (ALoC), according to a bill introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019, will replace an ordinance issued by the previous central government.

The Bill was introduced by Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy on behalf of Home Minister Amit Shah, who was present in the House.

Some members from the Opposition wanted to oppose introduction of the bill but Speaker Om Birla rejected their demand, saying they had not followed the procedure for doing so.

The Bill, once passed by Parliament, will amend the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation Act, 2004, which did not include in its ambit people living in areas adjoining the IB.

Due to continuous cross-border tensions, persons living along the IB suffer from socio-economic and educational backwardness. Shelling from across the border often compels residents to move to safer places, which adversely impacts their education as schools and colleges remain closed for long periods.

—PTI

