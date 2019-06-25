Anti NHPC protests held in north Kashmir’s Uri

Srinagar: The residents of Salambad Uri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district Tuesday staged a protest demonstration against the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) authorities for not providing a fire tender to dose the flames when a shop was gutted on Monday night. 

The protesting residents blocked the Srinagar-Muzafarabad road near Salambad for hours. They said that fire broke out in a shop in the night and people approached nearby NHPC office for fire tenders, however NHPC officials denied the same. 

The protesting people said that NHPC has a duty to provide them the fire tenders because they are using their lands, roads, water and other things and it is their responsibility to help the locals. 

Later, a team of police reached the spot and assured them that they will forward take up the matter with the higher officials.

