ACB produces chargesheet in a trap case

SRINAGAR: The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Monday presented chargesheet (challan) in a case FIR No. 05/2018 P/s ACB U/S 5(1) (d) P.C Act, Svt. 2006 r/w 5(2) and Sec. 4-A (Amendment Act) 2014), against Parvaiz Ahmad Siraj SO FCS & CA Office Srinagar, on the allegations of demand and acceptance a bribe of Rs 2000 from the complainant namely Mohammad Altaf Dar S/o Mohammad Abdullah Dar R/o Arigam in connection with processing of time bound promotion case of the complainant.

The accused was caught red handed while demanding and accepting the bribe of Rs 2000 on 2 March 2018, the ACB said in a statement.

After completing the investigation of the case, the sanction for launching of prosecution of the accused was obtained from the competent authority.

While presetting the challan before the Court of Special Judge Anti-Corruption Kashmir, the accused was present, the ACB said.

