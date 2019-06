Srinagar: One person was electrocuted in Mochan village of Beerwah in central Kashmir’s Budgam district Tuesday.

Reports identified the deceased as Shabir Ahmad Malik (25) son of Ghulam Mohammad of Mochan Beerwah.

They said that he received an electric shock while repairing transformer in the area today morning and received serious injuries.

He was immediately taken to SDH Beerwah where doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print