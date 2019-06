Srinagar: An 18-year-old youth drowned in river Madhumati in north Kashmir district of Bandipora, official sources said here on Tuesday.

They said Danish Manzoor was taking bath in the river when he drowned last evening. However, those present in the area immediately jumped into the river to rescue him but in vain, they said.

Later, a massive rescue operation was launched and at about 2400 hrs, the body was fished out from a distance, they said.

The body was handed over to his family members.

