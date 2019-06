Srinagar: A woman was injured in a road accident in border town Uri on Monday afternoon.

Sources said that a Tavara vehicle bearing registration number Jk05D-2902 hit by JCB machine at Bandi Uri in which one woman identified as Reginder Kour resident of Salmbad Uri was injured.

The injured woman was shifted SDH Uri and after first aid she was refereed to district hospital Baramulla for further treatment.

Meanwhile, Uri police register a case and start its investigation.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print