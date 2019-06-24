Secretary Tourism inspects facilities for yatris at Pahalgam

ANANTNAG: Commissioner Secretary Tourism on Sunday visited Chandanwari and Betaab Valley in Pahalgam to take the stock of preparations and facilities put in place for smooth conduct of annual Amarnath Yatra.

Director Tourism Kashmir Nisar Ahmad Wani, Deputy Director M&W Zahoor Ahmad, Deputy Director Tourism Sarfaraz Mohammad, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority Dr Nasir Ahmed, Sub Divisional Magistrate Pahalgam Syed Faheem Ahmad Bihaqi, Assistant Director Pahalgam Zahida Parveen accompanied Secretary Tourism during the visit.

Secretary Tourism was informed that 30 shelter sheds and public convenience points have been set up for yatris on Pahalgam to Chandanwari to Holy Cave to Baltal to Sonmarg track.

Commissioner Secretary, who is also the nodal officer for the Amarnath Yatra, inspected other wayside facilities at various locations on Anantnag to Pahalgam route.

He directed the officials to ensure basic arrangements are put in place well on time for the smooth conduct of the yatra.

