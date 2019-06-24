Rs 50 lakh stolen from account room of Gulmarg Gandola Corporation

Srinagar: A huge amount of Rs fifty lakh were stolen from the account room of Gulmarg Gandola Corporation during the intervening night of June 23 and 24.

“Unknown thieves barged into the account room of Gulmarg Gandola Corporation past night and stolen over 50 lakh rupees cash,” reports said.

SHO Gulmarg confirmed to Kashmir Reader that some 50 lakh rupees were stolen by unknown thieves from the safe room of the project.

SHO said police has registered a case in this regard.

However, the concerned officer has switched off his phone.

