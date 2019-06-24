Ring Road project held up as farmers demand centre’s rates for land, reject state’s offer

SRINAGAR: The issue of land acquisition for the much-hyped Ring Road project in Srinagar has not been resolved even after seven years since the project was approved. An official told Kashmir Reader that work on the more than Rs 900-crore component of land acquisition has not started because a section of farmers have been demanding higher rates for their land, which the government is not willing to give.

“The farmers are asking us to pay as per the central act, but there is a state act in vogue for the payment of the same. The government is ready to pay as per the state’s own act, but the farmers are adamant,” the official said.

“So, this is where the work is caught. Disagreement over the application of law is what has finally prevented the work from starting,” he added.

Earlier the project had got delayed in the tendering process. Now the farmers’ issues are taking too long to be resolved. Farmers have meanwhile staged multiple protests at the press enclave in the city centre.

“The project will be complete within three years from now if the issues are resolved. But that is still not likely,” another official said.

Former chief minister Omar Abdullah had approved the more than Rs 3,000 crore project in 2012 for the state’s twin capitals of Jammu and Srinagar. The proposed Ring Road project for Srinagar, which will be a four-lane road with provision for expansion to six lanes, is to start at Galander and meet the national highway at Narbal Junction in its first phase. Under Phase II, a two-way road will start at Narbal and meet at Wayul in Ganderbal. The road will be built at a cost of Rs 1,903 crore, of which the land acquisition component has been worked out to over Rs 900 crore.

It is being said that the state will lose 4,730 kanals of agricultural land, which includes 3,661 kanals of agricultural land in Budgam, the highest in Kashmir region for a road project. Further, 379 kanals in Pulwama, 202 kanals in Srinagar, 150 kanals in Baramulla, 160 kanals in Bandipora, and 176 kanals in Ganderbal will be lost.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

