RBI Deputy Governor Viral Acharya quits six months before his term ends

Viral Acharya, Deputy Governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), has resigned, citing “unavoidable personal circumstances”.

Acharya, whose term was scheduled to end in February, conveyed his decision to the central bank in a letter, NDTV reported.

“Consequential action arising from his letter is under consideration of the Competent Authority,” the RBI said in a statement today.

The 45-year-old’s resignation comes months after his former boss Urjit Patel stepped down as RBI Governor, amid speculation of a rift with the government. That rift had exploded when Viral Acharya, in a scathing speech just a couple of months before that, had warned of “risks of undermining the central bank’s independence” as “potentially catastrophic”.

