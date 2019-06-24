Pulwama town shuts to mourn militant killings

Srinagar: A complete shutdown is being observed in Pulwama town of southern Kashmir on Monday against the killing of four local militants.

Showket Ahmad and Azad Molvi residents of Pulwama; Rafi Hassan Mir and Suhail Yousuf Bhat residents of Shopain district were killed in a brief gunfight with government forces in Daramdora village of Shopain district on Sunday. They were affiliated with militant outfit AGH.

Reports said that all the shops and business establishments remained shut in the town while traffic remained off the roads.

Hundreds of people visited the residences of slain militants in Chandpora and Bamnoo villages to offer prayers for the slain and express solidarity with the bereaved families.

