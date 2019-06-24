Mohiuddin Hajini Day observed at Degree College Hajin

Hajin: Haqlai Adab Hajin, Sonawari in this north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on Sunday observed the Mohiuddin Hajini (Youm-e-Mohiuddin Hajini).

A programme in this regard was organised at Government Degree College Hajin which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Central University of Kashmir (CUK) Prof Mehraj ud Din Mir. Former Secretary Cultural Academy Dr Aziz Hajini also attended the event.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Mehraj ud Din threw light on the life and literary work of Prof Mohuiddin Hajini.

Paying tributes to Hajini, Prof Mehraj said the literary work of Mohiuddin Hajini is a beacon light for all of us. He announced that a Kashmiri department will be started at CUK from August.

Dr Aziz Hajini in his speech said the contribution of Mohiuddin Hajini towards the promotion of Kashmiri language will be remembered for ever.

The biggest tribute to this great towering personality is to carry forward his mission, he said.

Hailing the steadfastness of Late Hajini, he said, “Despite facing incarceration which was aimed to break his resolve and his mission, but he never felt exhausted and bravely carried forward his mission.”

On the occasion, three books ‘Harfun Moula Professor Hajini’ of Shakir Shafi, ‘Ak Nadnun No Parni’ and ‘Gulalan Keuth’ of Rasheed Jahangiri were released.

The event was also attended by Dr Mohammad Shafi Pandith, Mohammad Zaman Azurda, President Halqa Adab Hajin Abdul Ahad Hajini, Dr Riyaz ul Hassan, writer and columnist Shakir Shafi, writer and poet Majeed Majazi, Shahbaz Hakabari and other dignitaries and people from different walks of life.

Meanwhile, a Mehfil-e-Musharia was organised in collaboration with the Department of Information and Broadcasting Bandipora in which poets read their verses.

