Last phase of Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover being completed by June 30

Srinagar:The third and last phase of the Jehangir Chowk- Rambagh flyover is being completed by June 30.

The ramps and site clearance would be done by July 15.

Deputy Development Commissioner, Srinagar Shahid Choudhary tweeted: “Rambagh-Jahangir Chowk flyover being completed on June 30. Ramp & roads / site clearance by July 15. #EndofEra . 100 days of lifetime learning. Thankful to entire team”.

Once completed, the 2.4 kilometre flyover with six access ramps – including at Jehangir Chowk, Gogji Bagh, Alochi Bagh, Rambagh, Natipora and Barzulla – will decongest city traffic.

Travel time between Jehangir Chowk and Rambagh will reduce from about 45 minutes to about 3 minutes.

