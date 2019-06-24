Lal Ded Hospital is a Critical Institution. It Needs Extra Care and Attention

Anjum Husain

I am sharing some thoughts and experiences here which I gathered through the course of my stay at one of the most sought-after hospitals of Kashmir, the Lal Ded Hospital. First thing first: I express sincere gratitude to all those who had the vision of establishing such a vital lifeline for the people of Jammu and Kashmir and for outsiders alike. The current lot of doctors, nurses, care-givers, security staff, housekeepers deserve our appreciation and prayers for their selfless services.

Secondly I would like to beseech the general public to not treat the public property with a psyche of ‘use and throw’. What I saw here was quite frustrating at times. The attendants leave trash literally in the corridors, on the stairs, in the compound and around the parking area. Fruit waste, plastic bottles, juice packs, snack wrappers, biscuit covers and so on is found lying around in every nook and corner of the campus despite trash bins being in place at certain places. We are living in a Muslim dominated region and Islam has emphasized upon the health and hygiene to the extent of terming it as a part of one’s faith. How can we be so careless about our health and about our faith? Aren’t we in essence trampling upon the right of others to live peacefully by becoming the cause of their unease and worry?! Won’t we be taken to task for this violation?

I also witnessed people behaving with security staff in a manner unbecoming of responsible denizens. I believe that the security mechanism which has been put in place at these public places is for our collective good. Besides, we must follow rules to allow smooth functioning of these institutions which are thronged by massive number of people round the clock. It’s not easy a job to deal with so much inbound traffic. The solution lies in exercising patience and control and allowing due process to take its course. Also, we must leave the places of convenience clean to find them clean. I often found these places in absolute filthy and unusable condition. Perhaps the reason for our carelessness regarding all these things mentioned is because we feel that nobody is going to zero in on us and hold us accountable. But I firmly believe that it’s a grave crime and sin to mess up public places.

There, of course, is lack of lavatories and washstands at this premier healthcare institute for women. People from all across the Kashmir division come to avail medical services here. The influx is too high to be catered to by the current facilities available. The administration of the day needs to think and chalk out a plan to address this issue as soon as possible. There are recovery wards and post recovery wards (housing beds varying from 5 to 10 to 30) having only a couple of or no washrooms at all. Some of these facilities have been locked up for obvious reasons. The sanitary ware is broken and needs repair on immediate basis.

And last but not the least may our respected doctors take this with a pinch of salt. This profession is filled with unnerving challenges and it’s very difficult for medicos to overcome these challenges without exercise patience way beyond and above the level of a common man. The job in the public sector becomes all the more fraught with pulls and pressures. One can’t help but hold these doctors in very high esteem and regard. Having said that, what I witnessed in this hospital gave me reason to despair and be hopeless of the patient care we presently have in the state. I, once with a couple of other attendants , rushed to seek the help of the doctor because of some complaints by our patients. We knocked the room of doctors in the vicinity; after quite a while, a doctor turned up in a fuming countenance and cut us off by saying ‘I am not a doctor, look somewhere else!’. This happened despite the fact that the room was labeled as the ‘Doctors’ room’. Add to that this mind numbing observation, that after a while the security guards (police on duty) came around and began enquiring from the passers-by if they knocked on the room of this doctor.

Doctors do an amazing job. We often see patients uttering these proverbial words to their doctors that for them ‘first there is Allah and then there are you’. No monetary compensation would suffice the job of a doctor. However, what they earn as a wealth of immeasurable value if the prayers and blessings from their patients and their nears and dears. May our society prosper and find peace!

—The author can be reached at: anjum.valley@gmail.com

