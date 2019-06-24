J&K Govt bans installing advertisement hoardings, signboards on Chinar trees

Srinagar: Government has banned the installing of advertisements, Signboards and other allied materials on Chinar trees.

An order issued by the Department of Industries and commerce stated: “The General Secretary. J&K Society for Trekking and environmental Preservation Srinagar vide their communication NO JK/STEP/54/19 dated 11.06.2019 has brought into the notice of this office that Schools Coaching institutions, Industrial units and others are making injudicious use of Sign boards and other allied materials by way of fixing them on the chinar trees which resultantly damages them and also deserts natural beauty of the tree.”

“Taking its serious note the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir vide letter No Divcom/2018/149-61/2018 dated I5. 11.2018 has directed all Deputy Commissioners to impose blanket ban on such activities and has also directed them to ensure that all the hoardings and other sign boards be removed from the Chinar trees in a missionary mode The line of action in this regard stands already taken by Deputy Commissioner Srinagar vide Order No 06 of 2018 dated 01.12.201B directing all his field functionaries to ensure removal of hoardings/sign boards installed on the Chinar trees under J8K Preservation of Specified Trees Act 1969,” reads the order.

“In view of above, it is impressed upon all the General Mangers of District Industries Centre’s of Kashmir Division that they shall ensure removal of all the hoardings/sign boards/advertisement boards etc fixed on the Chinar trees within Industrial Estates falling in their jurisdictions and also issue instructions to all the Industrial Unit Holders/Trade Associations (organized as well as un-organized sector) in this regard,” it added.

