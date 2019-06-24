Head priest Hazratbal shrine G H Banday passes away

SRINAGAR: Head priest of Dargah Hazratbal shrine, Ghulam Hassan Banday passed away on Sunday after a brief illness.

Banday, son of late Nizam-ud-din Banday, was one of the custodians of the holy relic of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) at Dargah Hazratbal shrine.

G H Banday displayed holy relic on many important occasions at the Hazratbal shrine. He was also part of the group involved in the recitation of Khatmatul-Mauzamaat, Awraad-e-Sharief on various important occasions that include Eid-e-Milad-un Nabi (PBUH) and annual Urs of four rightly-guided Caliphs of Islam (RA).

His death has been condoled by various religious and social organisations.

