Srinagar: Government forces Monday morning launched a cordon and search operation in Dooru village of Sopore in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

Reports said that a joint team of forces including army’s 22 RR, Jammu and Kashmir Police’s SOG and CRPF launched a search operation after inputs about presence of militantsin the village.

They said that the forces have sealed all the entry and exit points and launched a door to door search operation.

More to follow.

