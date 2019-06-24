Freak weather patterns have almost become a quotidian aspect of life in Kashmir, and perhaps even across the globe. Be it the intense but disorderly snowfall during winters or the dip in temperature during summer coupled with showers on a daily basis(which might be appreciated by the people but are not normal), these are all observable facts now. These insalubrious trends and developments accrue from the phenomenon of climate change. According to the Wikipedia, “ climate change occurs when changes in Earth’s climate system result in new weather patterns that last for at least a few decades, and maybe for millions of years. The climate system receives nearly all of its energy from the sun, with a relatively tiny amount from earth’s interior. The climate system also gives off energy to outer space. The balance of incoming and outgoing energy, and the passage of the energy through the climate system, determines Earth’s energy budget. When the incoming energy is greater than the outgoing energy, earth’s energy budget is positive and the climate system is warming. If more energy goes out, the energy budget is negative and earth experiences cooling”( https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Climate_change). While there is controversy over the nature of climate change, that it has and is happening is a fact. In industrial countries, the phenomenon occurs because of carbon emissions and so on. In our, that is, the context of Kashmir, climate change, in all likelihood, along with extraneous factors, is happening due to the confluence of manmade disturbance to the ecology and the environment. The most egregious of these would be the denudation of our forests. The reference here is to deforestation which over the past few decades has occurred at an alarming pace and speed. This must stop immediately and Kashmir’s green and forest cover restored at an urgent pace as soon as possible. While perhaps, it can only be in the nature of a salvage job, regardless, aforestation and the attendant restoration of the valley’s green cover must be taken recourse to at a war footing. In the final analysis, our environment and ecology are a trust that we hold from the Almighty and we should view these as an extension of our selves. It is only then that we will hold both to be dear and take care of these. We owe also to posterity. Let us then gird ourselves and do our bit to preserve , conserve and even embellish our environment before it is too late!

