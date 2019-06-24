Erdogan’s AK party loses replay of Istanbul election

Istanbul: Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan lost Istanbul’s mayoral election re-run on Sunday.

Ekrem Imamoglu won the first vote in March by a tiny margin of just 13,000 votes in the city of 15 million.

But after being stripped of that victory over controversial claims of fraud, he vowed a “battle for democracy” that turned him into a household name.

With more than 99 percent of ballots counted on Sunday night, Imamoglu was winning by more than 775,000 votes — and had 54 percent overall .

“It was not a single group or party, but the whole of Istanbul and Turkey that won this election,” Imamoglu said in his victory speech.

“Mr President, I am ready to work in harmony with you. I convey from here my request to meet with you in the shortest time possible,” he added.

