Drug De-addiction policy raises hopes in badly afflicted J&K

Srinagar: Drug addiction has taken an alarming shape in Jammu and Kashmir, the menace mostly spread through the locally cultivated cannabis crop.

The new Drug De-addiction policy announced by the government has brought hope that the problem can be curbed, if the policy is implemented properly.

“In Jammu and Kashmir, 12,000 patients have been treated for substance abuse during the past one year at the two centers of the Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences,” said Head of Department, Psychiatry, at Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar, Dr Muhammad Maqbool.

He said most of the abusers among all age groups were addicted to cannabis. As per a study of the Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (IMHANS), 63.6 percent of drug abusers in the state are addicted to cannabis.

“It is the third commonest substance of abuse only after nicotine and medicinal opioids,” the study said.

The enforcement team of Excise and Taxation department has destroyed cannabis grown on 8,625 kanals of land during the year 2018-19 in Srinagar alone.

Targeted intervention projects of the AIDS Control Society have helped 2,457 intravenous drug users and provided free lab tests to 2,065 persons in the High-Risk population during the same period.

“The society provided Oral Substitution Therapy to 1,616 people and referred 23 patients to Drug De-addiction Centre Srinagar during the last one year,” said an official.

He said that the Food and Drug Control Organisation carried out 166 suspensions of licensed drug sellers during 2018-19 and carried out seizures of illegal Spasmo-Proxyvon tablets and Tramadol injections.

“Prosecution has been initiated against all the involved persons,” the official said.

Doctors said that the government had finally woken up to the harsh reality of drug abuse in Jammu and Kashmir, and had decided to involve a range of stakeholders to fight the problem.

“The initiative should have been taken long ago, seeing the magnitude of the problem. But it’s better to be late than never. I hope the recommendations highlighted in the drug de-addiction policy documents are implemented in letter and spirit,” said a psychiatrist at SMHS Hospital.

The policy has been reviewed by leading institutions like AIIMS, PGI Chandigarh, NIMHANS Bengaluru, TISS, and Directorate of Health Services, Government of India.

“Expert inputs and opinions of civil society groups and of the public make the policy document sound and authentic. The government must implement it in toto so that we are able to limit the growing problem immediately,” said the doctor.

The policy was finalised on December 10, 2018, after incorporation of views and opinions from experts. On January 9, 2019, the State Administrative Council (SAC) approved the draft policy for the state of J&K.

Dr Arshad Hussain, senior psychiatrist and one of the authors of the policy, said that drug addiction is one of the commonest causes of deaths among youth.

“Once somebody is afflicted with this disease, it is a downhill course, socially and economically and physically. That is why our policy is focusing so much on prevention and demand reduction,” he said.

“Drug abuse is a silent killer, so we are involving a large number of stakeholders,” said Atal Dulloo, Financial Commissioner at the Health and Medical Education Department, which spearheaded the framing of the maiden drug de-addiction policy.

He said the policy initiative came in 2018 when Chief Secretary BVR Subrahmanyam took cognizance of media reports about drug abuse.

“We are collaborating with the social welfare department to construct two Drug De-addiction Centres in Kulgam and Tral under a scheme sponsored by the Government of India. The centers will start functioning in 2020,” Dullo said.

He said the policy has come up with 16 action policy plans that include the opening of new drug de-addiction facilities in J&K, training of stakeholders, mass media use, sensitisation programmes, and medical insurance and medical leave benefits for patients of de-addiction treatment.

It has also identified 14 departments to play a role in the implementation of the policy.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

