Clashes in Pulwama leave three protesters injured

Srinagar: Three youths were injured in government forces action amid complete shutdown in Pulwama town in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Monday.

Reports said that youth took to the streets and clashed with government forces in Pulwama town. The youth were protesting against the killing of four militants in a gunfight yesterday.

Government forces used pellets and tear smoke shells to disperse them resulting in injuries to three youths.

The injured were shifted to District hospital Pulwama where from one has been referred to Srinagar hospital. (With inputs from GNS)

