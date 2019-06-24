‘Back to Village’: Gram Sabhas held, various dev projects inaugurated, public facilities inspected in central Kashmir

SRINAGAR: Continuing with its efforts of reaching out to people at their doorsteps under ‘Back to Village’ programme, the day four of the programme witnessed a massive public participation at various places in central Kashmir where the officials from various departments informed the people about various developmental schemes and initiatives taken by the government. The people also apprised the officials with their issues and grievances faced by them in their respective panchayats.

In Srinagar, various proceedings were held in six panchayat halqas on Sunday taking the total number of panchayat halqas covered so far under the programme to 13.

The two-day programme in Nowgam-B of Srinagar block, Panzinara-B of Qamarwari block, Khonmoh-B and Balhama-B of Khonmoh block and Dara-B and Syedpora of Harwan block saw big public response that was filled with enthusiasm and hopes for redressal of genuine developmental grievances.

Today under the programme, a range of programmes including gram sabhas and inspections of public facilities in each of these halqas were carried out. The aim of these initiatives is to get a correct understanding of developmental shortfalls and other requirements.

It also included awareness sessions about government schemes meant for people living and working in rural areas and their enrolment in the designated schemes. Eligible beneficiaries under various schemes were also given certificates in each of these six halqas during the programme.

Public meetings and field visits by designated administrators revealed a range of specific developmental concerns of these halqas with some of the main grievances and demands for their redressal recorded including inadequate drainage and irrigation, lack of appropriate health and educational facilities and dilapidated distribution apparatus of essential services like power and water.

In each of these six halqas designated administrators were accompanied by officers from concerned line departments in order to ensure proper understanding and recording of grievances and concerns which will be submitted as a compiled report to the office of DC for their redressal.

Srinagar has a total of 21 panchayat halqas spread over four blocks including 9 in Harwan, 6 in Khonmoh, 4 in Srinagar, 2 in Qamarwari.

In Ganderbal, various developmental projects were inaugurated on day four of the ‘Back to Village’ programme.

At Kijpora, a new panchayat ghar was inaugurated while as at Benhama, a sanitation block was inaugurated. Similarly, a foundation stone was laid for the footpath at Wussan while as at Wangath, Kangan a washroom and a toilet were inaugurated under MGNREGA.

Expressing their enthusiasm over the developments, the sarpanchs of the villages said that this is the change they have been waiting long.

Meanwhile, various gram sabhas were held in different parts of the district. During these sabhas, various demands, issues and grievances were raised and discussed. Besides problems, the designated officers were also enlightened about the developmental requirements of their respective areas.

Some of the most prominent issues which were highlighted and discussed during the interactive sessions included inadequate drainage and irrigation, inappropriate health and educational facilities, lack of health centres, no road connectivity, improper distribution of electricity, no female toilets in schools and water supply.

During these sabhas, women folk were educated about the importance of being self-reliant. They were given the information about the creation of Self-Help Groups (SHG) and various skill development programmes.

The designated officers apart from giving a patient hearing to the voices of people also ensured that they will create awareness, about different government schemes among the masses.

According to visiting officers, gram sabhas acted as an open platform for panchs, sarpanchs and local populace to project their demands.

District Social Welfare Officer Ganderbal, Bureeda Majeed said that gram sabha at Wussan helped people to open up. “Not only did they share their problems with us but were also proactive in gaining knowledge about different government schemes,” he said.

While lauding the efforts of the government, sarpanch of Benhama, Ghulam Nabi Munshi said, “Till now we used to knock at the doors of the officials, but this time round they came to our doorstep to help us, which is a big change in itself.”

In Budgam, the second phase of the ‘Back to Village’ programme witnessed a massive participation of people from across the seven blocks of the district.

District administration had made elaborate arrangements for holding gram sabhas where people raised various issues before officers/officials from various departments. Among the issues raised by the locals included issues related to health, education, PDD and macadamising of roads.

The Director Rural Development department Kashmir also participated in the second phase of the programme in district Budgam.

The gram sabhas conducted across the district also witnessed huge participation of women.

150 sports kits comprising of volleyball, football equipments and 200 sets of dustbins were distributed in the district under the programme.

74 panchayats which included 16 panchayats in Sursyar, 11 in Parnewa, 10 each in Sukhnag, Narbal and B.K Pora, 9 in S.K Pora and 8 in Weterhail were covered during the second phase of ‘Back to Village’ programme.

DC Budgam supervised the distribution process. She also toured many areas of the district and held grievance redressal camps.

She informed that under the programme several developmental projects were inaugurated. Besides interaction with PRIs, frontline functionaries and grievance redressal issues camps were held across the district.

