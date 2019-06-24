Awhad alleges scam in recruitment of PSIs, govt meddling in

Mumbai: NCP leader Jitendra Awhad Monday attacked the Maharashtra government over its resolution to accommodate 636 candidates from the waiting list of limited departmental police sub-inspector examination conducted by MPSC in 2016 and alleged a “Rs 100 crore scam” into it.

Labelling the government resolution (GR), issued in April this year, as “illegal”, Awhad accused the government of interfering into the Maharashtra Public Services Commission’s (MPSC) affairs.

Speaking to reporters in the state legislature premises here, Awhad said an advertisement was issued three years ago to recruit for 828 posts of police sub-inspectors.

The MPSC then did not recommend recruitment of over 2,000 other aspirants who took the examination. Of these, 636 then approached the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal seeking that they be recruited, but in vain.

These job aspirants later moved the Bombay High Court.

The examination is meant for constables, who have served a minimum of four years and are graduates, aspiring to be PSIs. @PTI

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Print

